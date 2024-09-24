Son of man accused of Trump’s second assassination attempt accused of having child porn

The son of the man accused of laying in wait outside of a Florida golf course with the apparent intent of shooting former President Donald Trump is facing federal charges of possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Oran Routh, the son of Ryan Routh, was arrested this week when officials searched his home in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

The search was “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” the FBI said in a court filing. It occurred on Sept. 21, CNN reported.

Fox News reported the search was in connection with the investigation into Ryan Routh.

Investigators said they found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse on an SD card from one of the younger Routh’s devices.

The files included videos “from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina,” Fox News reported. A second device was also said to contain child porn.

Oran Routh has now been charged with possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material in North Carolina.

His father, Ryan Routh, was charged with federal gun offenses in the apparent assassination attempt against Trump. Prosecutors said Ryan Routh had a “sniper’s nest” set up at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He had set up a few holes away from where the former president was playing but Ryan Routh’s gun was noticed by a Secret Service agent who fired upon him, CNN reported. Ryan Routh then fled and was later caught.

More charges are expected to be filed against the elder Routh, the AP reported.





