Shooting in Orlando neighborhood leaves at least 1 dead, several injured

At least one person is dead and several others injured following a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood Wednesday night, according to reports.

>> Read more trending news

Police received a call of shots fired in an area near Ironwedge Drive and South Lake Orlando Parkway around 11 p.m. The shooting took place in a residential area near what appears to be a condominium complex.

Police found multiple victims with injuries and one person who had died, law enforcement authorities told WFTV.

“We are working to identify all victims and their conditions,” a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department told ABC News. “This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group