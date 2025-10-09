Savannah Bananas 2026 tour stops, new teams to be announced

It is selection Thursday for the viral baseball sensation, Savannah Bananas.

The team that bills itself “The Greatest Show In Sports” grew from a struggling team to a worldwide sensation.

The Savannah Bananas puts its own spin on America’s Pastime. The team has dancing players, coaches and umpires, a pitcher on stilts, no bunts (automatic game ejection) and no walks (it’s a sprint instead), all in a two-hour time limit. Ties end in Showdowns and there are no visits to the mound, ESPN reported.

Fans get into the game not only between and mid-inning antics, but also if a fan catches a foul cleanly, the batter is out.

There are 11 rules that govern the league. Click here to see how a game is scored and the other regulations that keep the game moving.

There are also cheerleaders, but not the scantly-clad women. Instead, it’s the Man-Nana’s or the Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, the Banana Nanas senior citizen dance team and the Banana Splitz youth dance team who add to the entertainment.

The team’s home field is Savannah’s Grayson Stadium, also called Bananaland, but they travel A LOT. This year, they hit MLB and NFL stadiums across the country from historic Fenway Park in Boston to PNC Park in Pittsburgh to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

There are currently four teams: the Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters, but they’re expanding. Two new teams will be announced on Thursday night during the “Banana Ball City Selection Show.”

The Biggest Night in Banana Ball History is here. Tonight we reveal where we're taking Banana Ball in 2026 and the two... Posted by The Savannah Bananas on Thursday, October 9, 2025

The show, which will air on ESPN2 and will be streamed on ESPN+, Disney+ and the team’s YouTube channel will also unveil the 2026 World Tour stops.

Once the schedule is released, the waiting game begins. The tickets are sold by lottery, which will open after the teams are announced and will remain open until Oct. 31. Ticket selection is random, USA Today reported.

Fans will sign up for the opportunity to buy tickets, and the games typically sell out.

