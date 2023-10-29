Robert Griffin III rocks Harry Potter costume before FSU-Wake Forest game

Trending

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Call him Robert Gryffindor III.

College football star-turned-broadcaster Robert Griffin III got into the Halloween spirit for Saturday’s Florida State-Wake Forest game, donning a costume straight out of Hogwarts.

Griffin, whose wizardry at quarterback at Baylor University earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2011, wore a robe, vest, wig and glasses and carried a broomstick, USA Today reported.

Griffin was paired in the ESPN pregame with Kris Budden, who attempted to pass herself off as Taylor Swift wearing a Travis Kelce jersey.

Griffin, 33, a creative college football quarterback and the No. 1 pick by Washington (second overall) in the 2012 NFL draft who had a seven-season stint in the pros, was much more imaginative.

Griffin’s costume choice turned out to be magical for Florida State, as the No. 4-ranked Seminoles rolled over Wake Forest 41-16.

