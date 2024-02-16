Report: Chemical tied to reproductive issues in animals found in oat products in the US

A pesticide linked to infertility in animals is showing up in oat-based foods sold in the United States, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

The chemical, chlormequat, was found in 92% of oat-based foods sold in May 2023, including food such as Quaker Oats and Cheerios, the Environmental Working Group said. The chemical was detected in 77 of 96 urine samples taken from people in the U.S. between 2017 and 2023, according to the research.

Other studies have shown chlormequat can damage the reproductive system and disrupt fetal growth in animals. That research is a cause for concern as to “whether it could also harm humans,” EWG said.

General Mills said in a statement that their oat products adhere to all of the federal government’s regulations for food safety.

“All our products adhere to all regulatory requirements,” said Mollie Wulff, a spokesperson for General Mills, which manufactures Cheerios. “Food safety is always our top priority at General Mills, and we take care to ensure our food is prepared and packaged in the safest way possible.”

The maker of Quaker Oats has not issued a statement concerning chlormequat.

Chlormequat acts to decrease stem height, reducing the likelihood of crops bending over making it more difficult to harvest. Farmers in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada use the chemical.

Chlormequat is not allowed on food crops in the U.S., but its use has been allowed since 2018 on imported oats and other foods sold across the country, CBS reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency has put forth a proposal to let farmers in the U.S. use the chemical on barley, oats, triticale and wheat.

