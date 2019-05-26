Record number of cars on road this Memorial Day weekend

Nearly 43 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, a 3.6% increase from last year, according to the American Automobile Association.
According to global transportation analytics company INRIX, 37.6 million folks will be driving to their weekend getaway destinations—the most on record for the holiday.
On average, according to INRIX, “Travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal during evening commutes.”
But according to INRIX analyst Trevor Reed, travelers should anticipate delays through Memorial Day. “Our advice to drivers is to avoid the morning and evening commuting times or plan alternate routes,” he said in a AAA news release.
