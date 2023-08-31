Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe’s is recalling another product — the sixth item in two months.

This time, the company is recalling Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, the company announced.

The tamales may contain undeclared milk.

The packages have a “Best Before” date of 6/19/25 and lot code 17023. They were only sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Trader Joe’s said if you have the recalled tamales, do not eat them. Rather, you should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

If you have questions about this recall, call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or email.

Over the past several weeks, Trader Joe’s has recalled a variety of products including crackers that may contain metal, falafel that may contain rocks and soup that may contain bugs.

For a full list of recalled products, visit Trader Joe’s website.

