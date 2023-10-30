Recall alert: FDA issues warning over elevated lead levels in WanaBana apple puree pouches

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

The federal agency said that the squeezable pouches have elevated lead levels and should not be fed to toddlers and young children.

All pouches of the apple cinnamon pouches have been recalled. They had been sold at several stores including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

If your child has eaten the recalled puree, you’re being directed to call your child’s doctor to get a blood test, the FDA advised.

Lead can affect people at any age or health.

Symptoms of short-term lead exposure may include:

Headache

Abdominal pain or colic

Vomiting

Anemia

The symptoms of long-term exposure may include:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches, prickling or burning sensations

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

The recall was prompted by an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services after four children had high lead levels in their blood. The NCDHHS determined they were exposed to the lead from the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree.

