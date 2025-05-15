Recall alert: Fat Brain recalls roller tile sensory toys

Fat Brain has recalled more than 5,000 PlayTab Rollers Tile toys because magnets inside the toys can come loose and be swallowed by a child, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

If high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects and get stuck in the digestive system. Perforations, twisting and blockage can happen, causing infections, blood poisoning or even death, according to the CPSC.

The tiles were sold separately or in a group of three to be used with the PlayTab Modular Activity Board. The tile has blue, red and green rollers.

They were sold at toy, book and educational stores nationwide and online on the Fat Brain Toys website from July to November last year. Individual tiles sold for about $6 while the three-pack sold for $18.

If you have the recalled toy tile, stop using it and contact Fat Brain Toys for instructions on how to dispose of it, along with either a $10 credit for the website or a replacement tile.

For more information, call 800-590-5987 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or contact the company by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group