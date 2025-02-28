Recall alert: Child seats recalled; hooks may bend, allowing harness strap to come off

Columbus Trading-Partners USA has recalled some of its child seats because of an issue with retention hooks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the harness hip anchorage retention hooks can bend. If they do, the anchor pin can become loose and the harness strap can come off.

The following models of car seats are part of the recall:

Cybex Aton G

522001441

522001443

522001445

522001447

522004777

522004779

Aton G Swivel

522004167

522004169

522004171

522004173

522005099

522004781

522004783

Eos and Aton G Swivel Travel System

522004805

522005355

Eos and Aton G Travel System

522003793

522003795

522003797

522003799

522003897

Only some of the car seats in the above models were recalled. About 24,100 are affected, the NHTSA said.

If yours is one that was, the company will mail a remedy kit and instructions on how to install it. The kit will be free.

Owners will get letters alerting them of the recall after April 4 but you can call Columbus Trading-Partners USA at 877-242-5676.

