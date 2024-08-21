Trending

Recall alert: BMW recalls 720K vehicles due to water pump seal issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BMW sign

Recall alert Nearly 720,800 BMWs have been recalled because of a water pump issue. (SYLVAIN ROBIN/OceanProd - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BMW recalled nearly 720,800 vehicles because of an issue with the water pump.

Read more trending news

The company said that a water pump connector was not correctly sealed and could short circuit if water gets into the part, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall involves the following vehicles:

2012-2015 models

  • X1 sDrive28i
  • X1 xDrive28i

2012-2016 models

  • Z4 sDrive28i
  • 528i
  • 528i xDrive
  • 328i
  • 328xi

2016-2018

  • X5 xDrive 40e

2014-2016

  • 228i
  • 228xi
  • 428i
  • 428i xDrive
  • 328xi Gran Turismo

2013-2017

  • X3 sDrive28i
  • X3 xDrive28i

2015-2018

  • X4 xDrive28i

2015-2016

  • 428xi

Dealers will inspect the pump and plug connector and replace it if necessary. They will also install a protective shield. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters informing them of the recall after Oct. 4. They can also contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read