Recall alert: 84K Volkswagen Golf, Atlas vehicles recalled due to review camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 84,000 Volkswagen vehicles due to issues with their rearview cameras.

Volkswagen has recalled some 2022 through 2024 Golf R, Golf GTI, 2024 Atlas and 2024 Atlas Cross Sports after it was found that the rearview camera image could be delayed or deactivated when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will install an update to the vehicles’ infotainment system for free.

Owners will be alerted to the recall after Aug. 23 but can contact Volkswagen directly at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 91US.

