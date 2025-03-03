Recall alert: 20K Mercedes recalled; brake hose can leak

More than 20,300 Mercedes vehicles have been recalled over an issue with their brake hoses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the front brake hose can rupture and leak fluid, increasing the length of space needed to stop the car.

The recall affects the following makes and model years:

2021 to 2022 S 500, Maybach S 580 4MATIC

2021 to 2023 S 580 4MATIC

2022 S 680 4MATIC

2023 S 580e 4MATIC

Dealers will replace the recalled vehicle’s brake hoses for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the affected cars will get letters in the mail after April 25 but can contact Mercedes directly at 800-367-6372,

