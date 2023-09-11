Trending

Recall alert: 144K Kia SUVs recalled due to rearview camera issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of more than 144,000 Kia Sorento vehicles. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 144,000 Kia SUVs because of an issue with rearview cameras.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that some 2022-2023 Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles have review camera mounting clips that may break and cause the images not to appear correctly on the vehicle’s display.

Dealers will inspect the camera housing and replace them as necessary for free.

Owners will be notified by letter on Oct. 27 but can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read