Recall alert: 144K Kia SUVs recalled due to rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 144,000 Kia SUVs because of an issue with rearview cameras.

The NHTSA said that some 2022-2023 Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles have review camera mounting clips that may break and cause the images not to appear correctly on the vehicle’s display.

Dealers will inspect the camera housing and replace them as necessary for free.

Owners will be notified by letter on Oct. 27 but can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542.

