Recall alert: 118K pounds chicken corn dogs recalled

More foods on a stick are being recalled because pieces of wood may be in the batter covering the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said that 118,098 pounds of Whole Grain Chicken Corn Dog Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Chicken Franks on a Stick Lower Fat have been recalled.

That is in addition to the more than 3.9 million pounds of corn dogs already recalled.

The latest recall has a use by date of 8/7/2026, the FSIS said.

The corn dogs were sent to retail and institutional locations across the country. If you have any of the recalled items, you should not eat them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051 or by email.

©2025 Cox Media Group