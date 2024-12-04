Randy Moss asks prayer warriors for blessings for health issue

Hall of Famer turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss is asking for prayers to help with a health issue.

Moss said in an Instagram video, “Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal. And I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.”

He did not go into specifics, other than to talk to followers telling them, “All you men, man, ya’ll do your checkups and get your bloodwork done, and we’ll work through it, alright?”

Moss shared a similar message during Sunday NFL Countdown, CBS Sports reported.

Recently the former wide receiver had a yellow tint to his eyes and on the Sunday, broadcast sported sunglasses.

“If y’all see me with these ... it’s not because I’m being disrespectful because I’m on television; it’s because I’m battling something,” he said, according to NBC News.

Moss, a Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 inductee, played in the NFL for 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

He had 156 touchdown catches and is No. 2 all-time, surpassed only by Jerry Rice (197). He appeared in 6 Pro Bowls and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

©2024 Cox Media Group