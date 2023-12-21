Powerball: Jackpot rises to $620 million

The Powerball jackpot zoomed past the $600 million mark when no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. Saturday’s grand prize will be worth an estimated $620 million with a lump-sum value of $310.8 million.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers selected Wednesday were 27-35-41-56-60 and the red Powerball was 16. The multiplier was 2X.

No winner; jackpot rises to $620 million

Update 12:04 a.m. EST Dec. 21: No one picked all six numbers on Wednesday, which sends the jackpot to an estimated $620 million.

The next drawing is Saturday.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $310.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Three tickets came tantalizingly close to capturing the big prize.

Solo tickets matching five numbers and utilizing the Power Play option were sold in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia and are worth $2 million apiece.

Single tickets that matched five numbers were sold in Kentucky and Rhode Island and gave those ticketholders a $1 million payday.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 11 in California and was worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Original report: If someone should choose all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $286.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 11 in California and was worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.