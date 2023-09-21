Police: Man breaks into neighbor’s house, beats sleeping 6-year-old with bat

A man broke into his neighbor’s home and attacked a 6-year-old boy with a bat as he slept, the Williamson County Texas Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The beating left the boy in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daniel Logan entered his neighbor’s home in Georgetown, Texas, on Sep. 11 just before 5 a.m. and attacked the child.

“Through investigation, detectives determined that Logan forced entry into a home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two individuals including a six-year-old child,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The other person assaulted was Logan’s mother, Cynthia Logan, 65.

“Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Logan was arrested and charged with two first-degree felonies: injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

Logan’s attorney, Marc Chavez, told People in a statement, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy as well as his family during this trying time. While the allegations sound troubling, we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts come to light especially while we investigate issues related to serious mental illness. Until that time comes, we will continue to hope for the best of [recovery] for the young boy.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the boy who has been identified only as Jeremy.



