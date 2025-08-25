Pokémon Go to undergo big changes; sets new level cap, rebalances XP requirements

Big changes are coming for people still playing Pokémon Go.

The online game is increasing its level cap and will be doing a rebalancing of the XP requirements of current levels, IGN reported.

Instead of hitting the 50 level and just not progressing, the cap will now be set at 80.

With that change, the XP requirements for existing levels will be adjusted, but you will be able to keep the progress you’ve earned. Your previous levels will not be downgraded, IGN said.

The new XP benchmarks have not been announced but will go into effect in October.

There will also be new rewards, higher storage for items, gifts and characters, as well as other changes.

Starting now until Oct. 14, there will be bonuses for all players that will be stacked on top of other promotions.

They include:

2× Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

+3,000 XP from winning raids

+3,000 XP from winning Max Battles

According to the Pokémon GO website, “Starting on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, all Pokémon GO players will embark on a new and more rewarding leveling journey.”

