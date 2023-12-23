Pete Davidson cancels multiple shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Several of Pete Davidson’s upcoming comedy shows have been canceled through the beginning of January.

Davidson was expected to perform Friday and Saturday at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, USA Today reported. Friday’s show was canceled hours before showtime, according to Deadline.

“Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Fri, Dec 22 and Sat, Dec 23 have been canceled,” according to an email sent to ticketholders that was obtained by Deadline. Anyone who had tickets will automatically be refunded.

Over the next couple of weeks, other shows were canceled including in San Antonio, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to listings on Ticketmaster, USA Today reported.

The reason for the upcoming cancellations was because of “unforeseen circumstances,” People Magazine reported. The ‘unforeseen circumstances’ have not been shared.

Davidson’s representative did not respond to People Magazine’s request for comment.

The show cancellations from Davidson come months after he and John Mulaney postponed shows in Lewiston, Maine in October following the deadly shootings, People Magazine reported.

“We are devastated by the events in Lewiston,” Mulaney, 41, said in a statement at the time. “Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all.”





