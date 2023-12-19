‘The only voice I heard was his’: Madonna says Kabbalah teacher stuck by her during induced coma

Madonna has opened up about what happened during her health scare over the summer.

The singer, 65, said that she had been in “an induced coma for 48 hours” in June, sharing the details during her show in Brooklyn on Saturday, People magazine reported.

She said that her Kabbalah teacher remained by her side while she was in intensive care, saying, “The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,’” the publication reported.

Madonna also credited a friend who was in the audience for rushing her to the hospital.

“There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital. I don’t even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU ... She saved my life,” the “Vogue” singer shared on the stage and recorded by one of the fans in the crowd.

Madonna’s manager had said on June 28 that the singer had a “serious” bacterial infection but was expected to make a “full recovery.” The hospitalization forced the postponement of her Celebration World Tour, which started in London, according to The Holywood Reporter. She had been in rehearsals when she fell ill.

She kicked off the U.S. leg in Brooklyn on Dec. 13.

