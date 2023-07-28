Officer who put suspect in patrol car that was hit by train, found guilty of reckless endangerment

DENVER — The officer that places a woman in a parked patrol car just before it was hit by a train in Platteville, Colorado has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Jordan Steinke was acquitted of the last charge of manslaughter, according to The Associated Press. Steinke was one of two officers that went to trial over a crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured on Sept. 16, 2022.

The patrol car was parked by the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36, KMGH reported.

Rios-Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and according to the Denver Post, she is suing over the treatment.

Rios-Gonzalez was arrested because another driver had reported that she allegedly pointed a gun at him during some kind of road rage incident, according to the newspaper. One of her lawyers, Chris Ponce, said that she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor menacing.

Steinke reportedly testified that she did not know that the other’s patrol car was on the train tracks which contradicted her body camera footage that showed two railroad crossing signs, the AP reported. She said she was focused “on the threat” which was Rios-Gonzalez and her truck.

Steinke said that she place placed Rios-Gonzalez in the patrol car temporarily because she believed it would keep her secure which defense expert Steve Ijames said in his testimony, obtained by the Denver Post, that his is standard for high-risk traffic stops.

Steinke said she didn’t know the train was coming until before it hit, the AP reported.

“I never in a million years thought a train was going to come plowing through my scene,” Steinke said, according to the newspaper.