New study finds that support for TikTok ban has dropped

ATLANTA — Support for a TikTok ban has dropped over the last two years, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.

The study found that 34% of US adults would support a ban. That’s down from 50% in March 2023. About 32% now oppose a ban, which is up from 22% two years ago. The other 33% remains unsure about a TikTok ban.

The Pew Center asked Americans why they either support or oppose the ban.

Those who support a ban said they have major concerns about data security and Chinese ownership. Those who oppose it said they feel a ban could threaten their free speech and believe there isn’t enough evidence that TikTok is a threat.

About 49% of Americans see TikTok as a national security threat, which is down from 59% in 2023, according to the study.

The Pew Center conducted the study as a potential ban on TikTok looms. President Donald Trump set an April deadline for ByteDance, the app’s parent company, to find a new owner.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would consider reducing China’s tariffs if the government approves TikTok selling its US operations.

“Maybe I’ll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done, you know, because every point in tariff is worth more money than TikTok. If you think, every point tariff is a much bigger world and TikTok is big, but every point in tariffs is worth more than TikTok. So in order to get China to do, maybe I’d give them a reduction in tariffs as an example. It sounds like, sounds like something I’d do,” he said in the Oval Office.

If TikTok isn’t sold by April 5, it is possible that Trump could extend the deadline.

CNN Newsource and ABC News contributed to this report.

