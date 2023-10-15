Netflix planning to launch retail stores by 2025

Netflix announced its plans to open its first permanent retail locations starting with two in the United States by 2025.

The stores will be more like outlets that are kind of like mini-theme parks, according to Variety. They will sell food and drinks, sell show merchandise and have some installations based on its hit shows. USA Today reported that there may also be obstacle courses from shows like “Squid Games.”

The goal of the Netflix House concept is to help build fan engagement, Variety reported.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products, told Bloomberg, according to Variety.

The hope is to get the first two locations in the U.S. open by 2025, Bloomberg reported, according to USA Today.

The cities that Netflix is reportedly looking at are Tokyo, New York and Mexico City, according to KTLA. It’s not clear where exactly the two U.S. locations would be yet.

Netflix House will be the first permanent location after the company tried pop-up spots over the last few years, according to KTLA. Earlier this year, Netflix also opened a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles, USA Today reported.