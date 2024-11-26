Netanyahu’s security cabinet approves Hezbollah Lebanon ceasefire plan

Moments after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation, recommending his security cabinet accept Hezbollah’s Lebanon ceasefire plan, the advisers approved the deal.

The Associated Press said the move is a step to ending the 14 months of fighting between the two nations. The ceasefire only affects the fighting in Lebanon, not the war against Hamas in Gaza.

News of the agreement came hours after airstrikes by Israel hit downtown Beirut.

The White House said President Joe Biden will deliver comments from the Rose Garden around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on the latest developments, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





