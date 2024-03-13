Musicians, panelists pull out of SXSW in protest over sponsorship by US Army

More than 80 musicians and panelists have said they will not appear at the South by Southwest Festival because of the U.S. Army’s sponsorship of the event, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

>> Read more trending news

Musicians and those who were to speak on panels said they are no longer interested in participating in the festival — known as SXSW — that drew more than 340,000 people last year because of the U.S. military’s support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

The U.S. Army is one of SXSW’s six “super sponsors.” According to CNN, at least three of the festival’s events have been sponsored by companies with ties to the defense industry.

Musicians boycotting the event say they have no interest in participating in a festival while, at the same time, the U.S. backs Israel in the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

“It is done in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to highlight the unacceptable deep links the festival has to weapons companies and the U.S. military who at this very moment are enabling a genocide and famine against a trapped population,” Ireland-based rap group Kneecap said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition to Kneecap pulling out of the festival, the California punk band Scowl, Brooklyn-based artist Okay Shalom, indie band Lambrini Girls and artists Yaya Bey and Mei Semones have all said they will not participate in the festival that runs until Saturday.

“A music festival should not include war profiteers. I refuse to be complicit in this and withdraw my art and labor in protest,” Ella Williams — who performs under the name “Squirrel Flower” — said in an Instagram post.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a response to the artist on social media Tuesday, saying, “Bye. Don’t come back.”

“We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here,” Abbott said on X.

Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship.



Bye. Don’t come back.



Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command.



San Antonio is Military City USA.



We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas.



If you don’t like it, don’t come here.

https://t.co/t3RyQgLRKN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 12, 2024

The festival’s organizers had a different take on the cancellations.

SXSW “does not agree” with the governor’s attitude toward the boycott, organizers said in a series of posts on the festival’s X account.

“We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech,” one of the festival’s posts reads.

“The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives. The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world,” the string of SXSW posts reads.

In addition to the performers who have backed out of the festival, panelists Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, and Princeton University professor Ruha Benjamin canceled their appearances, according to the Tribune.

Other panelists appeared at the festival including actress Selena Gomez; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and investor Mark Cuban.

An Army spokesperson said the U.S. Army was proud of its sponsorship of SXSW.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor of SXSW, and to have the opportunity to showcase America’s Army,” Ellen Lovett said in a statement to CNN. “SXSW presents a unique opportunity for the Army to meet technology innovators and leaders, explore new ideas and insights, and create dynamic industry partnerships as we modernize for the future.”

Israeli Defense Forces began a military campaign in Gaza after an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. More than 1,200 Israelis died and more than 250 were taken hostage and transported to Gaza.

According to the Associated Press, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza, the Gaza’s health ministry reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group