Motorist killed after crashing into bedroom of 9-year-old girl, deputies say

PORT ALLEN, La. — A Louisiana motorist was killed Friday night after he ran off a road and crashed into a home, narrowly missing a 9-year-old girl sleeping in her bedroom, authorities said.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dedrick Manchester, 43, of New Roads, was driving on a road in Port Allen at about 11 p.m. CDT when he ran off the road, WBRZ-TV reported. Deputies said that Manchester’s vehicle hit a gas main and then crashed into the home, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manchester’s vehicle ended up in “the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl,” WVLA-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said that although the girl was not directly hit by the vehicle, she suffered “moderate injuries” and was hospitalized for treatment, according to WAFB-TV.

Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRZ reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives suspect “that impairment and speed” may have played a role in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are awaiting results from a toxicology report, WVLA reported.