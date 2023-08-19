MLB has rescheduled 3 Sunday games due to Hurricane Hilary forecast

LOS ANGELES — MLB announced that home games scheduled in southern California for Sunday have been rescheduled for Saturday instead, making game days split doubleheaders as the area prepares to be affected by Hurricane Hilary.

>> Read more trending news

Saturday is going to be a busy day for baseball in the west coast as the area prepares for the Hurricane Hilary forecast. MLB announced that the games that were rescheduled from Sunday to Saturday will be the earlier games of split doubleheaders.

The changes were made by the MLB as Hurricane Hilary became a Category 4 storm Friday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, according to The Associated Press.

“I’ve lived here 52 years, I’ve never heard something like this,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said, according to the AP. “Part of me is like, ‘Wow.’ Part of you is excited to see what goes on with these things, but I’ll be honest, the more I read about and hear about it, I get a little bit nervous, too.”

The games affected are Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the AP reported.

“I’m very grateful that they were proactive in the thought,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, according to the AP. “It’s certainly going to be an inconvenience for some people that had Sunday tickets, but to at least get ahead of it made sense to me. ... This is crazy. A hurricane, Southern California, this is very unprecedented, clearly. I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and it passes us by.”

The games that are affected are below per MLB:

San Diego Padres’ vs. Arizona Diamondbacks rescheduled for split doubleheader - Saturday games start at 12:10 p.m. PST and 5:40 p.m. PST

Los Angeles Angels’ vs. Tampa Bay Rays rescheduled for split doubleheader - Saturday games start at 1:07 p.m. PST and 6:07 p.m. PST

Los Angeles’ Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins rescheduled for split doubleheader - Saturday games start at 12 p.m. PST and 6:10 p.m. PST

Those who had tickets for the Sunday games will now become early afternoon games Saturday, MLB says. Those who had originally scheduled games for Saturday will continue as is.