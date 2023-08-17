Man’s ex-wife arrested, charged in connection with his murder in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man’s ex-wife was arrested and is facing charges in his murder in February 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was arrested and charged in connection with his murder, the Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday, according to WJAX.

She is facing first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, and child abuse charges, according to the state attorney’s office per the news outlet. Gardner-Fernandez is expected to be extradited to Duval County from Washington by ATF agents.

Nelson announced in a news conference Thursday along with Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, and ATF Special Agent Bob Bryson that her office will be filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in this case, WJAX reported.

Bridegan was shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2022, after he took his children to dinner - twins he shared with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner Fernandez, and his then-2-year-old daughter he shared with his wife, Kirsten Bridegan, according to WJAX.

Bridegan dropped his twins off at his ex-wife’s house when he was driving on a one-way road and came across a tire in the road.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said that the tire was put there on purpose.

“The tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did,” said Smith, according to WJAX. “Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood.”

Bridegan was shot multiple times while his then-2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his car, according to the news outlet.

Mario Fernandez-Saldana was arrested earlier this and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse in connection to the murder of Jared Bridegan, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. He is currently married to Gardner-Fernandez.

Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested in January in connection to the murder on conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, child abuse, and second-degree murder charges, according to WJAX. Tenon rented a house from Ferndanez Saldana and agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder. He is facing 15 years to life in prison.



