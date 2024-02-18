Man, woman arrested after remains of 2 children not seen since 2018 found

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two adults are facing charges after two children were found dead in Pueblo, Colorado, last month.

On Jan. 20 just before 9 a.m., officers from the Pueblo Police Department were called to the 600 block of West 6th Street in Pueblo about suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they learned someone had found a metal container inside a storage unit. The metal container was found with hardened concrete inside.

Days later on Jan. 31, investigators interviewed two people of interest, Corena Rose Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez, KUSA reported. Police said that it was mentioned that the children were in Phoenix but that lead did not turn up anything.

However, authorities found a vehicle that belonged to Minjarez, which was at a scrap yard. Police said that on Feb. 6, officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they found a suitcase. Inside the suitcase, authorities found the remains of a young boy.

DNA confirmation came back on Thursday for the child’s remains found in the metal container at the storage unit as belonging to Yesenia Dominguez. The other child’s remains were confirmed as belonging to Jesus Dominguez Jr., police said.

Dominguez is the children’s father and Minjarez is Dominguez’s girlfriend, police said, according to KUSA.

Police said that Minjarez was arrested on Thursday and the other suspect, Dominguez, was at large but eventually arrested on Saturday, according to the news outlet.

Minjarez and Dominguez were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, police said. Dominguez is facing an additional charge of theft of government benefits.

Authorities learned during the investigation that no missing person’s reports were filed for either child and investigators did not learn about the missing children until Jan. 20, 2024.

Minjarez is being held on a $2 million bond. A Pueblo Police Department spokesperson said that Dominguez is being held on a $2 million bond we well, KUSA reported.

