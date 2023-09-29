Man accused of poisoning his mother to death with fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A man in San Jose, California has been arrested after his mother was found dead in June from a suspected intentional fentanyl poisoning.

San Jose Police Department said on June 6 just after 1 p.m., officers were called out toa house in the 1100 block of Utopia Place about a possible dead body. When officers arrived, an elderly woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The case was turned over to the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Over a month later on July 18, the woman’s death was classified by the coroner’s office as a homicide, police say. Investigators determined that her death was likely due to intentional fentanyl poisoning.

The woman was identified as Kathleen Dexter, 72, according to KNTV.

Her son, Bradley Dexter, 40, was arrested Tuesday, the news outlet reported. He has been charged with homicide, poisoning and elder abuse, according to KRON.

Earlier in this month, according to the news station, investigators learned that Dexter was involved in a violent attack against his father. His father sustained serious injuries. KNTV reported that Dexter had attacked him with a metal baton.

He spoke with the news outlet anonymously saying that he is still recovering.

“I’m in a lot of pain both physically as well as mentally,” he said to KNTV. He claimed that his son’s anger was from drug abuse and not understanding his inheritance.

“My wife ultimately was the victim in this situation and did not deserve what happened,” the father said, according to the news outlet.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the poisoning remains under investigation.