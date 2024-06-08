Man accused of leaving 10-month-old child in car alone while at casino

Trending

A father in Cleveland, Ohio is facing charges after he allegedly left his child alone in a car while at a casino.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A father in Cleveland, Ohio, is facing charges after he allegedly left his child alone in a car while at a casino.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said that officers found the 10-month-old child in a parking garage, WOIO reported. Officers learned the child was left alone for more than an hour and a half.

The child’s father was inside the JACK casino in Cleveland, the news outlet reported.

Authorities took the girl to the hospital for a precautionary check-up, according to WHIO. She did not appear to be injured and was later released to her family.

Officers arrested the father who was only identified as a 27-year-old man. According to WOIO, he is facing child endangerment and permitting child abuse charges. He has not yet been formally charged.

It’s not clear how officers found the child.

