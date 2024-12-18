Luigi Mangione indicted in New York; what are the charges he is facing, what’s next?

The alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was indicted by a grand jury in New York. So, what is next for Luigi Mangione?

Mangione is currently in custody after being arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania about a week after he allegedly shot and killed Thompson.

Mangione had already been charged with murder, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Tuesday that Mangione now faces a charge of murder as an act of terrorism, The Associated Press reported.

Bragg said Thompson’s murder “was a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction.”

The district attorney said that Mangione opened fire in an area where commuters, businesspeople and tourists are frequently seen.

“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” Bragg said, according to the AP.

If convicted of the murder in furtherance of terrorism charge, he faces life in prison without parole, The New York Times reported. He was also indicted with another count of second-degree murder and weapons charges.

In all the indictment unveiled on Tuesday includes 11 counts, CNN reported.

Mangione’s New York attorney, Karen Freidman Agnifilo did not comment on the latest charges, WNBC reported.

The terrorism law was passed in New York after the Sept. 11 attacks to allow prosecutors to charge crimes as acts of terrorism when the crimes are “intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping,” the AP reported.

The law has been used a few times, the first was against a gang member accused of killing a 10-year-old girl and paralyzing a man at a christening party in 2002. The state’s highest court said the case was not terrorism but the man was convicted on other charges.

What’s next for Mangione?

In addition to the charges Mangione faces in New York, he also is facing charges in Pennsylvania for gun and forgery allegations and is being held without bail. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, WNBC reported.

His attorney in Pennsylvania said that he would fight extradition to New York, but Mangione’sattorney in New York said that he would be dropping the fight and would return to New York.

Mangione is scheduled for two hearings on Thursday in Pennsylvania — one on the gun and forgery charges and the other on the extradition effort, the Times reported.

In addition to the court battles, Hollywood will be looking at the case through its own lens.

Anonymous Content and Jigsaw Prods. are working together to produce a documentary about the case, Variety reported.

More content may be coming as Vulture reported that two documentaries are in the works, along with a television show and a news special all planned.

Variety reported that the second documentary will be done by Stephen Robert Morse who produced the “Amanda Knox” Netflix documentary.

Then Investigation Discovery has a one-hour television special planned for February 2025 hosted by Dan Abrams, according to Vulture.

The first special will be aired on 20/20 called “Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder — A Special Edition of 20/20″ which will be showing on Thursday and available on streaming the next day, according to a press release from ABC News. The show will have “an exclusive recording of Mangione’s voice,” the news release promised.





