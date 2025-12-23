Trending

Last-minute shopping: What stores, restaurants are closing early on Christmas Eve

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Red clock with Christmas Santa hat.
Clock is ticking Christmas is almost here. (Leigh Prather/Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, there will be a rush for the last-minute gifts and get-togethers before the holiday.

Read more trending news

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Eve, along with businesses that are closing early.

Restaurants:

Services

  • USPS
  • FedEx
  • UPS

Stores

Information gathered from USA Today, The Associated Press, Yahoo! News, Fox News, “Good Morning America,” and Taste of Home

Latest holiday news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read