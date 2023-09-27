Judge denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in DC election subversion case

WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to recuse herself in the 2020 election subversion case in Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Chutkan’s assignment to the case came in a random draw, according to The Washington Post.

Chutkan wrote that while recusal motions served an important purpose in the legal system, she added that “justice also demands that judges not recuse without cause.”

“Motions for recusal could also be wrongfully deployed as a form of ‘judge shopping,’” Chutkan wrote.

In a 20-page opinion, Chutkan wrote that “a reasonable person ... would understand that in making the statements contested here, the court was not issuing vague declarations about third parties’ potential guilt in a hypothetical future case,” The Washington Post reported.

“Instead, it was fulfilling its duty to expressly evaluate the defendants’ arguments that their sentences should be reduced because other individuals whom they believed were associated with the events of January 6 had not been prosecuted.”

Trump’s defense attorneys cited statements Chutkan had made in two sentencing hearings of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the AP reported. The attorneys stated that Chutkan appeared to suggest in her statements that Trump deserved to be prosecuted and held accountable. They said Chutkan’s comments suggested a bias against him that could taint the proceedings.

“Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial -- and may believe that she can do so -- her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings,” Trump’s attorney, John F. Lauro, wrote in the recusal motion two weeks ago, according to the newspaper.

In her denial, Chutkan objected to the defense’s claims.

“It bears noting that the court has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former ‘President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,’” Chutkan wrote. “And the defense does not cite any instance of the court ever uttering those words or anything similar.”

Trump’s attorneys can appeal, but the standard for a federal appeals court or the Supreme Court to review Chutkan’s ruling is high, the Post reported. A defendant must provide “clear and indisputable” proof that a judge has failed his or her duty.

Chutkan, 61, was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014 by then-President Barack Obama, the Post reported. The Senate approved her appointment by a 95-0 vote, according to Target Wire Services in a 2014 dispatch.