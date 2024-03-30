Jennifer Leak, ‘Young and the Restless’ actress dies at 76

A soap opera actress who once starred in a movie alongside Lucille Ball, Jennifer Leak, has died at the age of 76.

According to an obituary in The East Hampton Star, Leak died on March 18 at her house in Jupiter, Florida, according to People Magazine.

“Virgin River” star Tim Matheson mourned Leak’s death on Instagram, according to USA Today. Matheson is Leak’s ex-husband.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak’s passing. She wasn’t just my screen sister in “Yours, Mine and Ours,” but also my beloved first wife. Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented,” Matheson said.

Leak later married James D’Auria, USA Today reported.

The East Hampton Star’s obituary said that over the last seven years, she had been battling a rare disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, USA Today reported.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare brain disease that affects walking, balance, swallowing and eye movement, according to Mayo Clinic. The disease is called called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome. It can worsen over time and lead to other complications like pneumonia and trouble swallowing.

Leak donated her brain tissue to the Mayo Clinic for research, USA Today reported.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1947, in Cardiff, Wales, according to People Magazine. Leak moved to Los Angeles and got her first film role in “Yours Mine and Ours” where she starred as Lucille Ball’s daughter.

She went on to have a career in some soap operas including “The Young and The Restless” and “Guiding Light,” People Magazine reported. She left screening acting in the mid-1980s and went on to work as a sales agent at a real estate company, Deadline reported.

“Her courage and bravery tried in vain to fight the disease,” D’Auria wrote, according to The East Hampton Star.

D’Auria described his wife in the obituary as “a shy and private person, never desiring to be the center of attention or having the need for an audience. She saved those feelings and exhibited them only when on camera, and then she became electric,” according to the newspaper.

