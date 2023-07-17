Jason Aldean to reschedule concert cut short by heat

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a recent concert short because he said he suffered heat exhaustion while on stage.

>> Read more trending news

Aldeen was performing in Hartford, Connecticut, where the high temperature registered 89 degrees, CBS News reported.

Video from the concert showed him struggling to sing and then running offstage.

According to Xfinity Theatre, Aldean’s rep said he had suffered “heat stroke,” Billboard reported.

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala — Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

Aldean shared Sunday on Twitter that he had been golfing all day before the show and had “a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.” He cleared up what happened, saying that he didn’t think it was as serious as heat stroke, but added that it was “pretty intense.” He had to have two IVs administered, one when he got off stage and a second on Sunday.

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Saturday’s show will be rescheduled, but a date has not been announced.

This weekend marked the first dates of his Highway Desperado Tour, Billboard reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Through the years NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Aldean attends the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Madison Square Garden November 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group