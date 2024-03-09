Jake Paul to face boxing legend Mike Tyson in exhibition fight

Social media star turned boxer, Jake Paul is set to come head-to-head with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight this summer.

Netflix announced Thursday that the fight between Paul and Tyson would be live on its streaming service on July 20, according to CBS News.

It will be live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium has an 80,000-seat capacity, NBC News reported. It’s not clear how many of those seats will be available for the fight, according to CBS News.

It is also where the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys play football, NBC News reported.

The event is able to be livestreamed because of a partnership with Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions. According to NBC News, Most Valuable Promotions was co-founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Paul, in a news release.

JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON



LIVE on Netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/WW6Wi3bKM9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Tyson.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him,” Tyson continued.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event.”

It has been a few years since Tyson’s last exhibition fight. According to USA Today, his last professional fight took place in 2005.

