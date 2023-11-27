Israel-Hamas war: 11 more Israeli hostages released

TEL AVIV, Israel — A fourth group of Israeli hostages was released from captivity on Monday, the fourth day of an exchange from Hamas militants.

According to The Associated Press, the Israeli government confirmed that the hostages have returned to Israel. That marked the fourth swap under the original truce agreement.

Qatar said Israel was to release 33 Palestinians from its prisons, according to the AP.

On Monday, Qatar’s foreign ministry announced in a statement that an agreement was reached to extend the cease-fire for two more days.

Those released from Israeli prisons include 30 minors and 3 women, while the Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens, and 6 Argentinian citizens, were handed over to the ICRC. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 27, 2023

Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, confirmed the agreement but did not elaborate on the terms, The New York Times reported.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum in Israel released the names and photos of the 11 hostages, CNN reported. The Israel Defense Forces said that all 11 hostages were Israelis. According to Al-Ansari and ABC News, the hostages held dual citizenship. Three were French citizens, two were German citizens, and six were Argentinian citizens.

We have now successfully facilitated the release and transfer of 11 hostages held in Gaza.

The ICRC was not involved in the negotiations, and its role has been to facilitate the agreement as a neutral intermediary. — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) November 27, 2023

The 33 Palestinians who will be released are 30 minors and three women, Qatari officials said.

Under the initial deal, Hamas agreed to release 50 women and children taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack, the Times reported. In exchange, Israel agreed to free 150 women and minors held in Israeli jails.

All of the hostages released Monday are residents of the Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel, an official statement from the kibbutz said.

Their names are: