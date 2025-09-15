‘Incendiary device’ placed under news vehicle; two arrested

Two people were arrested after what was called an “incendiary device” under a news vehicle.

The vehicle belonged to KSTU, CNN reported.

While the device was lit, it “failed to function as designed” on Sept. 12.

The vehicle was parked “next to an occupied building,” The Washington Post reported.

No motive or whether the news vehicle was specifically targeted was given, according to the newspaper.

Still, the device forced the evacuation of the neighborhood in Magna, Utah, near Salt Lake City.

The men told officers that two “hoax weapons of mass destruction” found in the home were real, the Post reported.

Other explosives, guns and illegal drugs were found at the home of the two people who were in custody, police said.

Adeeb Ahamed Nasir and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir face several charges, including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction and possessing explosive devices, KSTU reported.

Both men, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department, were prohibited from having firearms.

The FBI has taken over the investigation due to the nature of the threat, the Post reported.

