‘I spoke it into existence’: North Carolina woman wins 200K in lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told her son she would scratch off a big winner in a lottery game. She was not kidding, scoring a $200,000 prize earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

“I told him, ‘I’m going to win this,’” Shannon Overby, of Madison, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials in a news release on Thursday. “I spoke it into existence.”

Overby bought a $5 “The Price is Right” scratch-off from a Marathon gas station in nearby Mayodan, lottery officials said. She took the ticket home, and when she scratched it, her prediction had come true.

Shannon Overby of #Madison told her son she would win big and her prediction came true when she uncovered a $200,000 prize! Her The Price is Right ticket was from Marathon on North 2nd Ave. in #Mayodan. Congratulations, Shannon! #NCLottery https://t.co/kdS3r0ld7v pic.twitter.com/qAVdOJZhVe — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) June 22, 2023

“I about passed out in my kitchen,” Overby said in a statement. “Then I just hugged my son.”

Overby visited lottery headquarters on Thursday and opted for a lump sum of $142,501 after federal and state taxes were deducted. She said that her family had been going through a difficult time recently, with the loss of family members and health issues.

However, Overby told lottery officials that she never abandoned the thought that her luck would change.

“I want people to know that being positive through trials and tribulations really does get you a win in the end,” she said in a statement. “Just keep being positive and it will come back to you.

“You couldn’t have a more grateful person to win this. I’ve probably cried every day since I won; definitely happy tears.”

Overby said she will use her winnings to pay off her vehicle, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter, and put the remaining cash in her savings account. She also plans to invest some of the money, the news release stated.

The Price is Right game debuted in October 2022 with four top prizes of $200,000. Overby won the final $200,000 prize, lottery officials said.