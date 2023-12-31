Hog wild: Ohio police chase pig through McDonald’s parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A wayward pig gave law enforcement officers in central Ohio all they could handle earlier this week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that troopers worked to wrangle the porker, which somehow got loose and was wandering through a McDonald’s parking lot in Springfield, WJW-TV reported.

“There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote on Friday in a social media post.

“Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody,” troopers wrote on Facebook. “In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other.”

Awful puns aside, the pig was returned to its owner, according to WJW. It was unclear how the animal managed to get loose in the first place, the television station reported.