High school football player dies after medical emergency during practice

WINDSOR, Conn. — A high school football player died after experiencing a medical emergency at a practice on Tuesday, school officials said.

Elijah-Jay Mariano, 15, a student at Windsor High School, lost consciousness during a practice at the school, Windsor Superintendent Terrell Hill told WFSB-TV.

“He was not engaged in any football drills, or tackling,” Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the television station.

Students in Windsor are mourning the loss of their teammate after he passed away following a medical emergency at practice. Tonight his teammates spelled out his name "Eli" and his jersey number "65" with candles. pic.twitter.com/TvHEvDICyq — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) October 11, 2023

Windsor police and emergency medical technicians performed CPR and Mariano was hospitalized, WVIT-TV reported.

The boy later died at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, according to the television station.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of a student from our Windsor High School community, who was also a member of our football team,” the school wrote in a statement, according to WTNH-TV reported. “We kindly request privacy and respect for the grieving family during this heartbreaking time. Our Superintendent will provide an official statement later this week.”

“As a community, we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers, and support them moving forward, however we can,” Hill wrote in his letter, WVIT reported.