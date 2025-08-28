Trending

Growing jackpot: No winner for Powerball

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Powerball lottery forms
FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot continues to grow.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot is inching closer to a billion dollars.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing, so the jackpot rolls over and is now valued at an estimated $950 million. Players can also opt for the cash option instead, which is worth approximately $428.9 million.

The numbers chosen during the Aug. 27 drawing were: 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 with Powerball 25. The Power Play was 4x.

While there were no jackpot winners, there were people waking up as millionaires.

Three $2 million winning tickets were sold in Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia by matching the five numbers and opting for the Power Play.

There were also three $1 million winners in Arizona, New York and Virginia for those players who matched five numbers but did not have the Power Play.

The next drawing is Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

