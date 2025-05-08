Golden Globes adds podcasts to awards ceremony

Podcasts will have their time to shine next year.

The Golden Globes announced it will be adding a podcast category for the 83rd ceremony that will be held on Jan. 11, 2026.

The organization said it was to reflect how much influence podcasts have and how far they reach, Variety reported.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said in the news release announcing the category. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.”

Twenty-five of the most popular podcasts will be considered, with that number cut down to six finalists. They can be either an audio or a video format.

More details will be released in the future, Deadline reported.

The Webby Awards and the People’s Choice Podcast Awards, among others, already honor the world of podcasts.

The Peabody Awards and NAACP Image Awards also added podcasts to their slate of honorees, Deadline reported.

Nikki Glaser has been tapped to return as host of the 2026 Golden Globes.

The nominations in all categories will be announced on Dec. 8.

