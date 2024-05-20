‘Full House’ reunion: John Stamos shares image of cast to honor Bob Saget

John Stamos paid tribute to his long-time co-star and friend Bob Saget with a photo that showed the cast coming together to honor the Tanner family patriarch.

John Stamos shared a photo on what would have been Saget’s 68th birthday.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died unexpectedly in 2022 at the age of 65, and the photo posted by Stamos was taken as they gathered for Saget’s funeral, People reported.

The group gathered around a Dumbo ride vehicle from Disneyland at Stamos’ house. A a caption posted with the photo read in part, “That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.”

Along with Stamos, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure were joined by the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Most of the “Full House” cast appeared in the show’s spin-off “Fuller House,” but Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not want to be part of the show. Stamos said he was at first “angry” with their decision. But he added that Saget was “very instrumental” in keeping the cast connected. It was his death that brought everyone, including the Olsens, back together.

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Officials determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head, Us Weekly reported.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” Saget’s family told the publication in a statement in 2022.

