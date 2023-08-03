Florida deputy calls teen’s father when son allegedly clocked at 132 mph on interstate

ORLANDO, Fla. — Speed kills, and a Florida deputy wanted to make that point abundantly clear to a teen who was allegedly clocked going 132 mph on an interstate highway in Orlando.

According to social media posts by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Greg Rittger stopped the 16-year-old, who was driving what appeared to be a white Toyota Supra, on the express lane of Interstate 4, WFLA-TV reported.

Rittger did not mince words as he lectured the teen in a video released by the sheriff’s office. It was unclear how long ago the deputy’s body camera video was filmed, but his stern message was timeless.

“Do you understand that if you were 18 you’d be going to jail for reckless driving?” Rittger asked the teen.

In Florida, driving 30 mph over the speed limit is a mandatory court appearance and a $354 fine, WFTV reported. Driving more than 50 mph above the limit is a $1,150 fine and a court date, according to the television station.

The posted speed limit on the I-4 express lanes is 60 mph.

Rittger told the teen to call his father.

“Hey Dad, this is Cpl. Rittger, and I need you to come out here and pick up your son. I’m on the I-4 express lanes, and I just clocked your son at 132 mph,” Rittger is heard speaking into the teen’s cellphone.

Rittger told the father to bring another motorist to drive the teen’s vehicle home. When the teen’s parents arrived, the deputy told a story that he hoped would serve as a lesson to the boy and anyone who exceeds the speed limit at a dangerous pace.

“I guess, personally, why I called you and made you come out here is I had a kid about eight, nine, 10 years ago that I stopped in a brand new Mustang, and his parents were going through a divorce,” Rittger said. “They bought him this car and all this. He was like 16.

“Three weeks after that court date, he wrapped the car around a tree. And now these parents don’t have a kid.”

One of the teen’s parents drove his car home, and he now faces a court date and a hefty fine.

“Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day,” the sheriff’s office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.