Florida boy, 6, dies after being bitten by family dog

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 6-year-old Florida boy died after suffering “traumatic” injuries after he was bitten by the family dog on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a news release, the North Port Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. Officers said the boy had been bitten by a 3-year-old pit bull mix and suffered extensive injuries in his upper torso region, according to the newspaper.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was originally taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he died on Wednesday, WFLA-TV reported.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

Police said they were not aware of any previous behavioral incidents involving the dog, WTSP-TV reported. The dog has been removed from the home and is being housed at the sheriff’s office Animal Services compound, according to the television station.

No charges have been filed, WFLA reported. An investigation is ongoing, police said.