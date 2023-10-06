Fire scare: Halloween decorations that looked too real prompt 911 calls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — You may need to dial back on the decorations this Halloween if those decorations prompt calls to 911.

A family in Glens Falls, New York, had an impressive display this year that made it look like their house was actually on fire.

The orange and yellow glow coming from the windows was a bit too realistic for others in the community who called authorities for help last month.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was actually impressed with the simple setup of lights, a fan, a fog machine and a silver sheet, WRGB reported.

Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the publics entertainment until the end of the month. Posted by Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 on Saturday, September 30, 2023

One person commenting on the fire department’s post said that the homeowners should have called the fire department to warn them.

Another woman said that she bought her daughter a cauldron that had a fake fire and put it in a window, prompting a neighbor to call the fire department.

“This brings back memories” she wrote.

Despite how realistic the display was, the fake flames don’t have to be extinguished. They will be lit every Friday and Saturday through the end of October, firefighters said on Facebook.

If you want to recreate the illusion there are several tutorials online. WikiHow has one that uses a flashlight and some tissue paper, or fabric and fans that mimic a small campfire.

Wicked Makers on YouTube shows you how to make a fake house fire, step-by-step, including safety tips. The creators also said that they called their local fire department to warn them that it was a special effect and that the house wasn’t on fire.