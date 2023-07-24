ESPN commentator Shaka Hislop collapses live on-air prior to soccer match

Shaka Hislop, a former professional goalkeeper and current ESPN commentator, collapsed on-air Sunday prior to a match between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The former West Ham, Newcastle United and Portsmouth goalie was with ESPN host Dan Thomas on the field as the match was about to get underway when he began to sway before he collapsed on the ground, pushing into Thomas as he fell.

Thomas yelled for medical attention and moved to help Hislop before ESPN went to a commercial break.

When the network came back on air, no mention of Hislop’s condition was made, initially, according to CNN.

However, Thomas soon tweeted that Hislop was conscious and that medical personnel were helping him. Eventually, ESPN announced on air that Hislop was “OK” and under observation by medical professionals.

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

Thomas took to the air at halftime of the match to give an update on Hislop’s condition.

“Obviously my mate Shaka is not here but as it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking.”

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition.



Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

Thomas said he had spoken with Hislop, and that he was “a little embarrassed” by the whole ordeal, and that he “apologized profusely,” because he is “not a man who likes people to make a fuss over him.”